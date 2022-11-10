WHO delivers more than 1,300 tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine since start of full-scale Russian invasion - repr

The World Health Organization (WHO) has delivered more than 1,300 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, Dr. Jarno Habicht, WHO Head of Country Office in Ukraine, said.

"WHO is one of the largest suppliers of medicines to Ukraine and has delivered more than 1,300 metric tonnes of medical supplies to the country since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"These supplies include oxygen generators to ensure the continued functioning of ICU units, power generators to ensure that hospitals can continue to function and provide lifesaving care during emergencies, surgical kits, essential medicines to treat chronic diseases, ambulances and much more," he said.

"We continue to bring in much needed supplies to newly liberated areas as well, including in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. Areas including Izium, Lyman, Kharkiv and Sviatohirsk have been reached in the last few weeks with life-saving humanitarian supplies and more areas will be reached in the coming days and weeks," he noted.