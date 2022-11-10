Facts

18:25 10.11.2022

WHO delivers more than 1,300 tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine since start of full-scale Russian invasion - repr

1 min read
WHO delivers more than 1,300 tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine since start of full-scale Russian invasion - repr

The World Health Organization (WHO) has delivered more than 1,300 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, Dr. Jarno Habicht, WHO Head of Country Office in Ukraine, said.

"WHO is one of the largest suppliers of medicines to Ukraine and has delivered more than 1,300 metric tonnes of medical supplies to the country since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"These supplies include oxygen generators to ensure the continued functioning of ICU units, power generators to ensure that hospitals can continue to function and provide lifesaving care during emergencies, surgical kits, essential medicines to treat chronic diseases, ambulances and much more," he said.

"We continue to bring in much needed supplies to newly liberated areas as well, including in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. Areas including Izium, Lyman, Kharkiv and Sviatohirsk have been reached in the last few weeks with life-saving humanitarian supplies and more areas will be reached in the coming days and weeks," he noted.

Tags: #who

MORE ABOUT

17:10 10.11.2022
WHO Head of Country Office in Ukraine: Attacks on medical facilities are violation of intl law

WHO Head of Country Office in Ukraine: Attacks on medical facilities are violation of intl law

15:48 04.08.2022
USAID to provide WHO with extra $1.8 mln to support healthcare in Ukraine

USAID to provide WHO with extra $1.8 mln to support healthcare in Ukraine

16:20 30.06.2022
The war can additionally stimulate full implementation of healthcare reform – WHO representative

The war can additionally stimulate full implementation of healthcare reform – WHO representative

12:40 19.05.2022
WHO Regional Director for Europe: When people are forced to flee their homes because of violence, their health needs move with them

WHO Regional Director for Europe: When people are forced to flee their homes because of violence, their health needs move with them

13:22 07.05.2022
WHO chief arrives in Ukraine to assess necessary assistance to war victims

WHO chief arrives in Ukraine to assess necessary assistance to war victims

16:00 14.03.2022
WHO records 31 attacks on Ukraine's healthcare system since start of Russian aggression

WHO records 31 attacks on Ukraine's healthcare system since start of Russian aggression

10:40 14.03.2022
WHO estimates number of people impacted in Ukraine at 18 mln

WHO estimates number of people impacted in Ukraine at 18 mln

11:23 06.03.2022
WHO officially recognizes attacks on Ukrainian doctors in Ukraine that led to casualties – media

WHO officially recognizes attacks on Ukrainian doctors in Ukraine that led to casualties – media

19:51 02.03.2022
WHO head calls to ensure security of movement for humanitarian workers, supplies for Ukraine

WHO head calls to ensure security of movement for humanitarian workers, supplies for Ukraine

18:12 20.01.2022
Ukraine and WHO Regional Office for Europe sign cooperation agreement for 2022-2023

Ukraine and WHO Regional Office for Europe sign cooperation agreement for 2022-2023

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU liberates 41 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1 – Zaluzhny

Invaders loss about 740 soldiers, 16 drones in Ukraine per day – AFU General Staff

Ukraine's stance for G-20 summit formed – Zelensky

Germany delivers IRIS-T missiles to Ukraine

SBU announces transfer of state ownership of one of major oil refineries in country

LATEST

WHO confirms more than 660 attacks on Ukrainian medical facilities since start of war - WHO repr

UK to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles, more than 25,000 winter kits for military

AFU liberate 12 settlements on Kherson-Mykolaiv regions border – region’s head

Zelensky discusses defense support for Ukraine, assistance with passage of winter period with UK PM

Situation in Donetsk operational area remains most difficult – AFU General Staff

Ukrainians in territories temporarily occupied by Russia are in state of humanitarian disaster – Dpty Defense Minister

Ukraine opens checkpoint Krasnoilsk-Vicovu de Sus, completes 85% of work at Diakivtsi

AFU liberates 41 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1 – Zaluzhny

Erdogan: Russia's decision on Kherson is positive, important step

Belarus conducts activities to prepare, receive Russian mobilized – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD