WHO confirms 2,147 attacks on Ukrainian healthcare system by aggressor in 1,000 days of war

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed 2,147 attacks on the Ukrainian healthcare system by the aggressor in 1,000 days of war, 197 health workers have died, said WHO Director General in Ukraine Jarno Habicht.

In 1,000 days of war, WHO has confirmed 2,147 attacks on healthcare in Ukraine, which have claimed the lives of at least 197 health workers and patients, and injured 676 health workers and patients, he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Habicht noted that more than 40% of the attacks were aimed at the primary healthcare system, which is the gateway for the patient to the rest of the healthcare system.