Situation in Donetsk operational area remains most difficult – AFU General Staff

The situation in Donetsk operational area remains the most difficult operationally, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov said.

"Recently, in Lyman direction, the enemy has been conducting offensive operations in the areas of Makiyivka, Torske, Bilohorivka. It had no success. It launched rocket attacks on the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Lyman, Dibrova, Kramatorsk and air strikes in the areas Makiyivka, Terny, Bilohorivka," Hromov said at a briefing at the Military Media Center on Thursday.

According to him, in Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out offensive operations in the areas of Berestove, Soledar, Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Ozerianivka and Mayorsk, launched a missile attack on civilian infrastructure facilities in Druzhkivka area and air strikes in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Yakovlivka, Soledar and Bakhmut.

"According to the information received, only within one day in Bakhmut direction, as part of a private military campaign, the losses amounted to 138 people, of which a third, namely 40 people were killed, the rest were wounded, of which 24 were severe, and probably never again either," Hromov said.

He said since the beginning of the week in Kherson direction, the enemy has launched five missile attacks on civilian infrastructure and 31 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of ​​nine settlements.

"During the current week, the enemy fired 17 missiles and used 50 unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of Ukraine. Of these, 24% of the missiles and 64% of the UAVs were destroyed. In general, during the week, air defense units destroyed 53 air targets. The missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the week, more than 56 command posts of various levels, about 120 warehouses and logistics bases, as well as a number of individual targets and enemy firepower were hit," Hromov said.