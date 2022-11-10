Facts

12:56 10.11.2022

Invaders loss about 740 soldiers, 16 drones in Ukraine per day – AFU General Staff

2 min read
Invaders loss about 740 soldiers, 16 drones in Ukraine per day – AFU General Staff

The combat losses of the Russian occupying army over the past day amounted to about 740 personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Thursday morning, November 10, they amounted to about 78,690 people, according to Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

In addition, over the past day, Russia has lost three tanks and 16 armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, some 2,804 and 5,682 units, respectively.

During the day in Ukraine, three artillery systems of the occupiers and 15 vehicles (including tanks with fuel and lubricants) were destroyed. 16 drones of operational-tactical level of the enemy were shot down.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost 1,805 artillery systems, some 393 multiple launch rocket systems, some 205 air defense systems, some 4,242 vehicles and tankers, some 159 units of special equipment and 16 ships in Ukraine. Some 278 planes and 260 helicopters were destroyed, some 1,499 drones and 399 cruise missiles were shot down.

The General Staff said the enemy suffered the greatest losses in Lyman and Avdiyivka directions, and the data is being specified.

