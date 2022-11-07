Facts

16:32 07.11.2022

NASAMS, Aspide air defense systems arrive in Ukraine – Defense Minister

1 min read
NASAMS, Aspide air defense systems arrive in Ukraine – Defense Minister

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has announced the arrival of NASAMS and Aspide air defense systems in Ukraine, thanking Norway, Spain and the United States for this.

“NASAMS and Aspide air defence systems arrived in Ukraine! These weapons will significantly strengthen UAarmy and will make our skies safer. We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us. Thank you to our partners: Norway, Spain and the US,” he said on Twitter.

