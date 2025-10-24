Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:22 24.10.2025

Macron announces delivery of Mirages, Aster missiles for Ukraine's air defense

France will transfer additional Aster missiles for Samp-T anti-aircraft batteries and Mirage-2000 combat aircraft to Ukraine in the near future, French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

"In the coming days, we will deliver additional Aster missiles, new training programs and new Mirage aircraft. It is very important to continue our efforts to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia," Macron said during a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Brussels on Friday.

As reported, the first French Mirage-2000 fighters arrived in Ukraine in February 2025. The number was not disclosed. Later, they participated in repelling air attacks by Russian occupiers on Ukraine.

