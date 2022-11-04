Facts

17:31 04.11.2022

DTEK's energy enterprises attacked 12 times by Russian troops last month

Russian enemy forces once again fired on one of the energy enterprises of the DTEK group – DTEK Energy – on Friday, the 12th attack in a month, the company has said.

"Today, one of DTEK Energy's enterprises was once again damaged by missile attacks. This is already the 12th attack on the company's energy enterprises over the past month," DTEK said on Facebook on Friday.

According to preliminary information, no casualties in the shelling on Friday are reported, but the power equipment was substantially damaged.

As reported, on Friday Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions were shelled by the occupiers.

 

