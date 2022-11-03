Facts

18:46 03.11.2022

Zelensky meets with US Senators Koons and Portman in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting with U.S. Senators Christopher Koons and Rob Portman in Kyiv on Thursday.

“We feel real support for Ukraine both at the party level and at the level of American society. I am grateful to President Biden, the White House and its team for the powerful assistance to our army. Today, this is one of our priorities,” he said in the beginning of the meeting.

"We highly appreciate your arrival, especially now, when there are dozens of missile strikes on Ukraine, the use of Iranian drones on our energy sector," Zelensky also said.

