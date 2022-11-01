Facts

16:47 01.11.2022

Danilov calls first dpty head of Russia’s Presidential Administration Kiriyenko lobbyist for destruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

1 min read
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has called first deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, former chief Executive Officer of the Rosatom State Corporation Sergey Kiriyenko, a lobbyist for strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities.

“The main ideologist and lobbyist for destroying Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is Deputy Chief of Staff of Russia’s Presidential Administration sergey kiriyenko, who, having worked at Rosatom, is well-versed in the energy sphere. Ukraine knows by name who in russia must answer and for what,” Danilov said on Twitter Tuesday.

