Prosecutor General: More than 51,000 civilian infrastructure facilities damaged, destroyed amid Russian aggression against Ukraine

As a result of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, more than 51,000 civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged, including 41,184 residential buildings and constructions, 2,688 educational institutions (331 were completely destroyed), as well as 389 medical institutions, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

In addition, referring to the officially confirmed data from criminal cases, he said that around 8,000 civilians were killed as a result of hostilities conducted by Russia in Ukraine, and more than 10,000 people suffered injuries.

"According to our data, 7,938 civilians were killed, of which 430 were children. Some 10,897 were wounded. But I emphasize: these are only official, confirmed data from the materials of criminal proceedings. Taking into account the impossibility of access to the occupied territories and the lack of a complete picture of what happened and is happening there, for example, in Mariupol, we can only assume how terrible this figure is," Kostin said.