11:46 31.10.2022

In Kyiv region there is victim, destruction of households, authorities warn of extended long power outages

Massive shelling by Russia caused damage to the energy infrastructure in Kyiv region on Monday morning, one person was previously injured, private buildings were destroyed, head of the regional military administration Oleksiy Kuleba said in a Telegram channel.

"Due to the massive shelling in the region, there is damage to the energy infrastructure. A part of Kyiv region remained without electricity. The power engineers are already working to eliminate the consequences," he said.

"Preliminarily, there is one victim, we are clarifying the information. There is also the destruction of private buildings," the administration's head said.

Kuleba said emergency power outages are introduced in the region. "Prepare for an extended power outage," he said.

The administration's head praised everyone who uses electricity economically.

