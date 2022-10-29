Facts

16:17 29.10.2022

Some 52 people released as part of another exchange of prisoners

2 min read
Some 52 people released as part of another exchange of prisoners

Some 52 people were released as part of another prisoner exchange, including officers, medics, sergeants and soldiers, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said on Telegram on Saturday.

According to him, among the released there are 12 fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine, including two Azov members, 18 from the Navy, eight from the State Border Service, nine from the territorial defense, three soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and two civilians.

"The defenders of Azovstal, defenders of Mariupol and people who saved lives are returning home. We managed to exchange the head of the surgical department of the military hospital of Mariupol, who was at Azovstal, and a young military surgeon of the 65th military mobile hospital. We are returning a marine whose wife recently came out of captivity, and a volunteer from Mariupol with the symbolic surname Moskva, and also a sailor from the Zmiyiny Island," Yermak wrote.

In addition, he stressed, some soldiers taken prisoner in the Chornobyl zone will be at home.

"We do not stop and continue to fulfill the president's task of returning home all Ukrainians. I thank the coordinating headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war. We still have a lot of work to do, but we have an important result - our homes. We will return everyone," Yermak concluded.

Tags: #prisoners

