Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls unacceptable US congressman's statement comparing Ukrainians with cannon fodder

Speaker of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko criticized US Congressman Paul Gosar for comparing Ukrainians with cannon fodder in his statement.

"Comparing Ukrainians to cannon fodder by US Congressman Paul Gosar is absolutely unacceptable," Nikolenko wrote on his Facebook page.

"The United States is well aware of the values that the Ukrainian people are fighting for - freedom, democratic development, the rule of law and respect for human rights. Questioning support for Ukraine is giving Putin the green light to continue killing Ukrainians and destroying democracy," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

He also stressed that the upcoming elections should not turn politicians "into populists out of touch with reality."

"The elections are taking place, but the international authority, undermined by manipulative statements about Russia's war against Ukraine, remains," Nikolenko wrote.

At the same time, he stressed, "We are convinced that the statements of individual congressmen will not affect the continuation of bipartisan support for Ukraine by the United States."

Nikolenko's post quoted Congressman Gosar as saying, "The world has seen enough death and destruction between Russia and Ukraine. The Western countries appear cavalier to using Ukrainians as cannon fodder and [are] disinterested in de-escalation."