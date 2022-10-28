Facts

15:09 28.10.2022

More than 300 Shahed-136 drones shot down already – Air Force

More than 300 Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones launched by Russia to attack Ukraine were downed since September 13, Spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command Yuriy Ihnat has said.

"Since September 13, when the first Shahed-136 kamikaze drone was downed in Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, more than 300 Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were shot down," he told a press briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Friday.

In commenting why the Russian forces have started to use kamikaze drones less and less frequently, Ihnat said that the enemy might be running out of them.

"The leadership of the state said that Russia has ordered 2,400 [kamikaze drones], but we do not know whether they have such quantity and we do not know whether they are able to produce the number [of drones] Russian wants. Probably, this is why they slightly reduced the frequency of attacks with Iranian-made drones," he said, adding that the enemy is also facing a serious shortage of Iskander missiles.

He also said that Russia still has enough Kh-22 missiles and thousands of S-300 missiles.

