Yermak discusses with Sullivan army's need for ammunition

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak discussed with U.S. President's National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan the needs of the Ukrainian army in ammunition and shells.

"I have had a telephone conversation with U.S. President's National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan. As part of the ongoing dialogue with partners and allies, I informed the interlocutor about the situation at the front and the measures taken by the defense forces to de-occupy Ukrainian territories. Separately, attention was paid to the needs of the Ukrainian army in ammunition and shells," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

"I thanked President Joseph Biden, Congress and the American people for their leadership in defending democratic values in Europe and strong support for Ukraine," he also wrote.