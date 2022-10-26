Facts

16:39 26.10.2022

NATO Secretary General urges Moscow to extend grain deal

1 min read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday called on Russia to extend the grain agreement and ensure constant food supplies to poor countries.

"We urge Russia to renew the UN grain deal brokered by Turkey and ensure the continued supply of food to those who needed it most," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca on Wednesday.

On July 22, a document on the creation of a corridor for grain export from three Ukrainian ports: Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny was signed in Istanbul with the participation of the UN, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine. The agreement expires on November 19. The UN and Turkey have previously called for an extension of the deal.

Tags: #grain #nato

