Facts

14:52 26.10.2022

Zelensky signs decree to change NSDC membership

1 min read
Zelensky signs decree to change NSDC membership

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has added Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Andriy Pyshny to the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

"…Add Pyshny Andriy Hryhorovych – the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine – to the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (upon consent)," says the document.

Respective decree No. 736/2022 was published on the website of the head of state.

According to the same document, former NBU Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko was expelled from the composition of the NSDC.

Tags: #nsdc #pyshny

MORE ABOUT

17:08 06.10.2022
Zelensky introduces candidature of Oschadbank ex-head Pyshny for NBU head

Zelensky introduces candidature of Oschadbank ex-head Pyshny for NBU head

12:21 04.10.2022
Zelensky endorses NSDC decision on strengthening Ukraine's defense, impossibility of talks with Putin, sanctions against Russia

Zelensky endorses NSDC decision on strengthening Ukraine's defense, impossibility of talks with Putin, sanctions against Russia

16:21 29.09.2022
Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

14:52 28.09.2022
Danilov meets with EU delegation, demonstrates SOTA system, which controls weapons received from allies

Danilov meets with EU delegation, demonstrates SOTA system, which controls weapons received from allies

14:56 08.08.2022
Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

13:43 06.08.2022
President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

13:35 22.07.2022
Danilov, Europol reps to discuss statements on alleged sale of weapons on black market from Ukraine

Danilov, Europol reps to discuss statements on alleged sale of weapons on black market from Ukraine

17:13 20.07.2022
About 86 people may be subject to verification of compliance with deoligarchization law criteria – Danilov

About 86 people may be subject to verification of compliance with deoligarchization law criteria – Danilov

09:57 20.06.2022
Lend-lease hasn’t started for Ukraine yet – Danilov

Lend-lease hasn’t started for Ukraine yet – Danilov

09:49 20.06.2022
Danilov says if war stopped, society to go to war without govt

Danilov says if war stopped, society to go to war without govt

AD

HOT NEWS

Stoltenberg: No country should help Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukrainian victory to prevent Russia from causing harm in Middle East

Germany to supply two MARS installations, four howitzers, air defense systems to Ukraine – Steinmeier after meeting with Zelensky

Zelensky in phone talk with new British PM invites him to visit Ukraine

Return of Ukrainian flag to Crimea will mean arrival of European Union there – Zelensky

LATEST

AFU's advance in south slows down due to rainy weather – Reznikov

Klitschko shows Steinmeier consequences of Russian attacks in Kyiv center

Stoltenberg: No country should help Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine

President of European Commission: Way to restore Ukraine is way to EU

Ukraine awaits US deliveries of Switchblade 600 drones – Reznikov

Zelensky: Ukrainian victory to prevent Russia from causing harm in Middle East

British PM Sunak looks forward to working with Biden to strengthen global stability, support for Ukraine

Koriukivka in Chernihiv region to become twinned with German Waldkirchen-Steinmeier

Germany to supply two MARS installations, four howitzers, air defense systems to Ukraine – Steinmeier after meeting with Zelensky

Zelensky in phone talk with new British PM invites him to visit Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD