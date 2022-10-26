Zelensky signs decree to change NSDC membership

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has added Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Andriy Pyshny to the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

"…Add Pyshny Andriy Hryhorovych – the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine – to the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (upon consent)," says the document.

Respective decree No. 736/2022 was published on the website of the head of state.

According to the same document, former NBU Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko was expelled from the composition of the NSDC.