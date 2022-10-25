Facts

16:53 25.10.2022

Confiscation of Russian assets for Ukraine recovery an unprecedented task – von der Leyen, Scholz

2 min read
Confiscation of Russian assets for Ukraine recovery an unprecedented task – von der Leyen, Scholz

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that Russian assets located in relevant jurisdiction should be not only frozen, but also used for the recovery of Ukraine.

"There is a will, but from a legal perspective, this is not an easy task. We are at the beginning of the journey," she told a press briefing at the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine in Berlin on Tuesday.

She also recalled that a special Task Force has been set up for this purpose.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also described this task as unprecedented and said that this process is at the initial stage.

"We must adhere to the principles of law," he said, following von der Leyen saying that the EU is committed to the principle of the rule of law.

In turn, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the seized Russian assets, the cost of which is estimated at $300-500 billion, could become the main source of financing for recovery. He also recalled that Ukraine has set up a relevant Task Force in charge of the confiscation-related issues.

Shmyhal said that Canada was the first country to make necessary amendments to the national legislation.

The Ukrainian PM also said that he has discussed the issue with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki recently and Poland is also ready to approve necessary amendments to the legislation.

Shmyhal stressed that the confiscation of Russian assets should become one of the key points of focus of the "financial Ramstein", which is to be created by the end of the year.

Tags: #ukraine #eu

MORE ABOUT

16:28 25.10.2022
Ukraine, Poland sign sports cooperation program for 2023-2024

Ukraine, Poland sign sports cooperation program for 2023-2024

15:46 25.10.2022
IMF sets task to guarantee necessary financial support for Ukraine in 2023 – Managing Director

IMF sets task to guarantee necessary financial support for Ukraine in 2023 – Managing Director

15:37 25.10.2022
European Commission needs special mechanism to provide Ukraine with regular financial assistance – von der Leyen

European Commission needs special mechanism to provide Ukraine with regular financial assistance – von der Leyen

11:39 25.10.2022
European Commission working to allocate EUR 18 bln to Ukraine in 2023 with monthly support of EUR 1.5 bln – von der Leyen

European Commission working to allocate EUR 18 bln to Ukraine in 2023 with monthly support of EUR 1.5 bln – von der Leyen

09:38 25.10.2022
World Bank disburses additional $500 mln to Ukraine under UK guarantees

World Bank disburses additional $500 mln to Ukraine under UK guarantees

09:56 24.10.2022
Ukraine aims to move from program monitoring to full-fledged program with IMF ASAP – dialog between Zelensky and Georgieva

Ukraine aims to move from program monitoring to full-fledged program with IMF ASAP – dialog between Zelensky and Georgieva

12:51 22.10.2022
Almost half of Ukrainian regions impose restrictions on electricity supply due to large-scale attacks by Russia on energy facilities on Saturday – Ukrenergo

Almost half of Ukrainian regions impose restrictions on electricity supply due to large-scale attacks by Russia on energy facilities on Saturday – Ukrenergo

18:16 21.10.2022
EU Council calls on Brussels to promptly allocate remaining EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

EU Council calls on Brussels to promptly allocate remaining EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

17:48 21.10.2022
Von der Leyen proposes EU to allocate EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine monthly

Von der Leyen proposes EU to allocate EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine monthly

17:30 21.10.2022
EBRD invests up to EUR 3 bln in Ukraine in 2022-2023

EBRD invests up to EUR 3 bln in Ukraine in 2022-2023

AD

HOT NEWS

Return of Ukrainian flag to Crimea will mean arrival of European Union there – Zelensky

Ukrainian military shoot down third Russian helicopter in past 24 hours – AFU Air Forces

Ukrainian MFA spokesperson in response to Orban's words: Aid to Ukraine is not charity, but firstly Europe's investment in its own security

Zelensky thanks Secretary General Guterres on UN Day

Zelensky: Ukraine defends its independence during eight months of war

LATEST

Putin’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Sept 30 ignites schism within Kremlin – ISW

IRIS-T complex shoots down 9 out of 10 missiles – Shmyhal

Return of Ukrainian flag to Crimea will mean arrival of European Union there – Zelensky

IAEA experts expected to arrive shortly in Ukraine, prove absence of 'dirty bombs' and plans to develop them – Kuleba

Zaluzhny holds conversation with US General Milley

Ukrainian military shoot down third Russian helicopter in past 24 hours – AFU Air Forces

Ukrainian MFA spokesperson in response to Orban's words: Aid to Ukraine is not charity, but firstly Europe's investment in its own security

Zelensky thanks Secretary General Guterres on UN Day

IAEA experts to inspect two nuclear facilities in Ukraine in coming days

Zelensky: Ukraine defends its independence during eight months of war

AD
AD
AD
AD