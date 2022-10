A Russian Ka-52 helicopter was shot down in Beryslavsky district of Kherson region in the afternoon, the Pivden (South) Air Command reports.

"At about 12:00 on October 22, in Beryslavsky district of Kherson region, a unit of Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Pivden Air Command shot down an attack helicopter of the occupiers Ka-52," it said in a Facebook post.