Helicopter of fugitive oligarch Zhevaho handed over to Ukrainian military – SBI

At the initiative of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the seized helicopter of fugitive former MP Kostiantyn Zhevaho was handed over to Ukrainian military personnel.

"The helicopter of ex-MP and shareholder of JSC Bank Finance and Credit Kostiantyn Zhevaho, arrested thanks to the SBI, will now perform tasks in one of the combat units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the SBI reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The Bureau recalled that the helicopter was seized under a criminal investigation in March 2023. "By decision of the country's military command, to ensure the fulfillment of combat missions of one of the units, the helicopter was forcibly alienated," the SBI said.

According to the report, this helicopter belonged to a legal entity controlled by the former. MP Zhevaho used it for personal purposes during his stay in Ukraine.

As reported, the SBI accuses Zhevaho and some top managers of the Finance and Credit bank of organizing a mechanism for embezzling $113 million and damaging the interests of the state and the bank's depositors.

According to the SBI, today, the property of the suspect and associated legal entities has been seized, in particular, "shares in his enterprises worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias, 26 real estate properties, 14 property complexes, 21 parts of property complexes, 30 non-residential premises and 10 apartments."

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv decided to detain Zhevaho at the end of 2019, and he was put on the international wanted list in the summer of 2021, although the businessman's lawyers denied this fact.

Zhevaho was detained at the end of last year in Courchevel at the request of the State Bureau of Investigation, was arrested for a short time, and on January 5 was released on bail of EUR 1 million and judicial supervision pending consideration of the case on the merits. On March 30, a court in the city of Chambery (France) rejected the Ukrainian side's request for the extradition of Kostiantyn Zhevaho.