SBU: Investigation considering several versions of helicopter crash in Brovary

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) launched an investigation into the crash of a helicopter in Brovary, Kyiv region, and is considering several versions of what happened, including violation of flight rules, technical malfunction, and deliberate actions to destroy the helicopter.

"Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine have launched a pre-trial investigation into the crash of a helicopter in Brovary, Kyiv region. Currently, several versions of the tragedy are being considered, including: violation of flight rules, technical malfunction of the helicopter, deliberate actions to destroy the aircraft," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

SBU officers are carrying out a range of investigative and operational measures in order to establish all the causal relationships and details of the tragedy.

In turn, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said on the Telegram channel that a pre-trial investigation into the crash in Brovary has been launched under the procedural guidance of Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the information has been entered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

Urgent investigative actions are currently ongoing, the leadership of the PGO, Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, SBU investigators, police, employees of the State Emergency Service and emergency services worked at the scene.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by investigators of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv region. All possible versions of the helicopter accident are considered.

The case is under the personal control of the Prosecutor General.