Emergency Service: According to updated info, there are 14 dead, incl one child as aresult of helicopter crash in Brovary

"According to the updated information, after identification, 14 dead have been found at the helicopter crash site, including one child and nine people on board," the State Emergency Service informs on the Telegram channel as of 15:00.

According to the State Emergency Service, 25 people were injured (11 of them are children), information on those hospitalized in hospitals is being clarified.

Search and rescue operations are continuing.