Ukrainian defenders down Russian helicopter Ka-52 in Zaporizhia region

Ukrainian defenders downed a Russian helicopter Ka-52 in the vicinity of the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhia region, using a portable anti-aircraft missile system, Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Forces Oleksandr Tarnavsky has said.

"Robotyne. Fighters of the 47th brigade destroyed a Russian helicopter Ka-52 using a portable anti-aircraft missile system. Good job. Glory to the heroes of Ukraine," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.