Three people injured amid missile strikes on Odesa region– regional administration
As a result of missile strikes on Odesa region, a critical infrastructure object was hit, three people were injured, Odesa Regional State Administration reported.
"This morning, the enemy launched a massive missile strike across the country. Odesa region also suffered. As a result of rocket attacks, two cruise missiles hit an object of critical infrastructure of Odesa region. Three victims are receiving medical assistance," it said in a post on Facebook.