Facts

11:39 22.10.2022

Three people injured amid missile strikes on Odesa region– regional administration

1 min read

As a result of missile strikes on Odesa region, a critical infrastructure object was hit, three people were injured, Odesa Regional State Administration reported.

"This morning, the enemy launched a massive missile strike across the country. Odesa region also suffered. As a result of rocket attacks, two cruise missiles hit an object of critical infrastructure of Odesa region. Three victims are receiving medical assistance," it said in a post on Facebook.

Tags: #odesa_region #missiles

MORE ABOUT

11:37 22.10.2022
Several missiles flying to Kyiv shot down by air defense in region – Klitschko

Several missiles flying to Kyiv shot down by air defense in region – Klitschko

11:37 22.10.2022
Enemy launches missile strikes on important energy facilities in Kropyvnytsky and Holovanivsky districts – region’s head

Enemy launches missile strikes on important energy facilities in Kropyvnytsky and Holovanivsky districts – region’s head

16:54 19.10.2022
Center Air Command reports destruction of 12 enemy air targets

Center Air Command reports destruction of 12 enemy air targets

15:35 19.10.2022
Air defense shoots down several Russian missiles over Kyiv – Klitschko

Air defense shoots down several Russian missiles over Kyiv – Klitschko

10:46 17.10.2022
Enemy launches missile attack on Odesa region, infrastructure object damaged – regional administration speaker

Enemy launches missile attack on Odesa region, infrastructure object damaged – regional administration speaker

14:23 14.10.2022
Enemy fires three missiles at Zaporizhia this morning, no casualties

Enemy fires three missiles at Zaporizhia this morning, no casualties

19:02 13.10.2022
Russian invaders make 15 air strikes, mount 22 MLRS shelling attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

Russian invaders make 15 air strikes, mount 22 MLRS shelling attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

18:26 13.10.2022
Four Russian missiles shot down in western Ukraine

Four Russian missiles shot down in western Ukraine

09:38 12.10.2022
Zelensky: intelligence should establish who involved in missile attacks against Ukraine

Zelensky: intelligence should establish who involved in missile attacks against Ukraine

09:17 12.10.2022
Zelensky: Russia to only delay our recovery with new missile strikes

Zelensky: Russia to only delay our recovery with new missile strikes

AD

HOT NEWS

There is missile hit in Khmelnytsky region – region’s head

Several missiles flying to Kyiv shot down by air defense in region – Klitschko

Enemy launches missile strikes on important energy facilities in Kropyvnytsky and Holovanivsky districts – region’s head

Zelensky introduces sanctions against 256 Russian businessmen, their family members, incl. Abramovich

Zelensky meets with U.S. congressmen, calls to provide Ukraine with necessary number of air defense systems

LATEST

UNSC: Iran's transfer of drones to Russia is violation of resolution No. 2231

Invaders hit two objects of critical infrastructure in Mykolaiv region

UAE allocates $100 mln to Ukraine for humanitarian aid

There is missile hit in Khmelnytsky region – region’s head

Russian Su-25 shot down in Mykolaiv region

Ukraine calls on UN, EU to send monitoring mission to Kakhovka HPP – Shmyhal

Zelensky introduces sanctions against 256 Russian businessmen, their family members, incl. Abramovich

Germany should launch urgent investigation into arson of house where Ukrainians lived – ombudsman

Russia must be held accountable for genocide of Ukrainians – Kuleba

Zelensky meets with U.S. congressmen, calls to provide Ukraine with necessary number of air defense systems

AD
AD
AD
AD