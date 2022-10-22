Enemy launches missile strikes on important energy facilities in Kropyvnytsky and Holovanivsky districts – region’s head

The enemy has launched missile strikes on important energy facilities in Kropyvnytsky and Holovanivsky districts, residents of the region need to significantly reduce electricity consumption, said head of the Regional Military Administration Andriy Raikovych.

"Friends, the enemy has launched missile strikes on important energy facilities in Kropyvnytsky and Holovanivsky districts. I appeal to all enterprises, especially to the owners of large retail facilities, networks, public catering, and ask all residents of the region to significantly reduce electricity consumption!" he wrote on the Telegram channel.

He also stressed that there may be blackouts in the supply of electricity.