Zelensky meets with U.S. congressmen, calls to provide Ukraine with necessary number of air defense systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a meeting with Members of the U.S. Congress on Friday, stressed the importance of providing Ukraine with air defense systems in order to create an air shield for the country's critical infrastructure, the press service of the president said.

Zelensky met with Members of the U.S. Congress Mike Turner, Jim Himes and Eric Swalwell. The head of state said that the visit by the congressmen to Ukraine is especially important today, when Russia has toughened its terror against peaceful Ukrainian cities and the civilian infrastructure and attacks them by missiles and Iranian-made drones.

"He praised the support of the Congress, the U.S. President, his administration and all American people. At the same time, the head of state urged to increase aid in order to bring peace closer. Volodymyr Zelensky especially stressed the importance of providing our country with the necessary number of air defense systems to create an air shield over it and protect the civilian population and critical infrastructure," the press service said.

The parties agreed that nuclear blackmail by the Russian leadership is unacceptable. They also exchanged opinions about the strengthening of sanctions pressure on the aggressor country, which is of particular importance in view of the terrorist attacks committed by Russia in recent weeks on the civilian population and civilian objects in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president also "noted the importance of proper preparation of Ukraine for the winter season and the need for prompt restoration of the destroyed energy infrastructure."