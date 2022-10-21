Facts

15:21 21.10.2022

Zelensky meets with U.S. congressmen, calls to provide Ukraine with necessary number of air defense systems

2 min read
Zelensky meets with U.S. congressmen, calls to provide Ukraine with necessary number of air defense systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a meeting with Members of the U.S. Congress on Friday, stressed the importance of providing Ukraine with air defense systems in order to create an air shield for the country's critical infrastructure, the press service of the president said.

Zelensky met with Members of the U.S. Congress Mike Turner, Jim Himes and Eric Swalwell. The head of state said that the visit by the congressmen to Ukraine is especially important today, when Russia has toughened its terror against peaceful Ukrainian cities and the civilian infrastructure and attacks them by missiles and Iranian-made drones.

"He praised the support of the Congress, the U.S. President, his administration and all American people. At the same time, the head of state urged to increase aid in order to bring peace closer. Volodymyr Zelensky especially stressed the importance of providing our country with the necessary number of air defense systems to create an air shield over it and protect the civilian population and critical infrastructure," the press service said.

The parties agreed that nuclear blackmail by the Russian leadership is unacceptable. They also exchanged opinions about the strengthening of sanctions pressure on the aggressor country, which is of particular importance in view of the terrorist attacks committed by Russia in recent weeks on the civilian population and civilian objects in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president also "noted the importance of proper preparation of Ukraine for the winter season and the need for prompt restoration of the destroyed energy infrastructure."

Tags: #usa #congressmen #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

15:44 21.10.2022
Zelensky, EBRD President discuss possibility of additional lending to Ukrainian energy sector

Zelensky, EBRD President discuss possibility of additional lending to Ukrainian energy sector

15:10 21.10.2022
Russia provokes new wave of migration of Ukrainians to EU countries – Zelensky at European Council summit

Russia provokes new wave of migration of Ukrainians to EU countries – Zelensky at European Council summit

10:45 21.10.2022
Zelensky calls on EU to more quickly issue EUR 6 bln in macro-financial assistance

Zelensky calls on EU to more quickly issue EUR 6 bln in macro-financial assistance

10:36 20.10.2022
Steinmeier, Zelensky to have phone conversation today

Steinmeier, Zelensky to have phone conversation today

09:30 20.10.2022
Zelensky to take part in EU summit on Thurs

Zelensky to take part in EU summit on Thurs

12:52 19.10.2022
Zelensky authorizes Justice Ministry in intl disputes on recovery of compensation from Russia

Zelensky authorizes Justice Ministry in intl disputes on recovery of compensation from Russia

09:46 19.10.2022
Zelensky: Russia's request for military aid to Iran is recognition of military-political bankruptcy

Zelensky: Russia's request for military aid to Iran is recognition of military-political bankruptcy

09:04 19.10.2022
Zelensky: German IRIS-T is really effective system

Zelensky: German IRIS-T is really effective system

16:11 18.10.2022
Zelensky thanks European Commission for allocating EUR 2 bln of macro-financial support to Ukraine

Zelensky thanks European Commission for allocating EUR 2 bln of macro-financial support to Ukraine

12:43 18.10.2022
Zelensky: By destroying Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Russia destroying space for talks

Zelensky: By destroying Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Russia destroying space for talks

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia provokes new wave of migration of Ukrainians to EU countries – Zelensky at European Council summit

First results of implementation of NATO LOGFAS logistics system presented in Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

Kuleba calls on German Bundestag to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

SBU: There is every reason to claim that reps of Iranian authorities intentionally helping Russia in war against Ukraine

Number of children killed amid Russian agression increased to 429, some 817 injured – PGO

LATEST

Russia must be held accountable for genocide of Ukrainians – Kuleba

Number of casualties in enemy artillery shelling of Zaporizhia rises to five – city council

First results of implementation of NATO LOGFAS logistics system presented in Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

Kuleba calls on German Bundestag to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

SBU: There is every reason to claim that reps of Iranian authorities intentionally helping Russia in war against Ukraine

Russia creating conditions for withdrawal from right-bank part of Kherson region, preparing attack on Kakhovska HPP – ISW

Number of children killed amid Russian agression increased to 429, some 817 injured – PGO

Enemy attacks Zaporizhia with S300 missiles, there are three wounded – region’s head

Invaders lose about 100 military, six tanks in Ukraine, 14 drones shot down in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Zelensky counts on creation of intl compensation mechanism for Ukraine for Russia's aggression

AD
AD
AD
AD