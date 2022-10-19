National Defense Hackathon 2022 postponed due to situation aggravation with Russia's missile, drone attacks

The National Defense Hackathon 2022, scheduled in Ukraine for October 20 and 21, has been postponed due to the aggravation of the situation with Russia's missile and drone attacks.

"Due to the aggravation of the situation with missile attacks and drone attacks from Russia, we are postponing the National Defense Hackathon 2022. The safety of the participants is a priority for us, therefore, to prevent even the slightest risks," the organizers said on the National Security and Defense website on Wednesday.

It is noted that a large number of Ukrainian and foreign specialists have already registered to participate in the hackathon, and all applicants have received appropriate confirmation letters.

The date of the event will be announced later.

As reported, NATO cyber experts, specialists from friendly countries – Poland, the UK, the United States, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and other EU countries are invited to the hackathon. In two days, its participants will work on three types of tasks: technical solutions, legal and organizations aspects, and countering psychological operations (PSYOPS).

The National Defense Hackathon 2022 is organized by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Cybersecurity Coordination Center, the Center for Countering Disinformation with the support of the U.S. Civilian Research and Development Foundation in Ukraine, the U.S. State Department and NATO.