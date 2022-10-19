Facts

14:01 19.10.2022

National Defense Hackathon 2022 postponed due to situation aggravation with Russia's missile, drone attacks

2 min read
National Defense Hackathon 2022 postponed due to situation aggravation with Russia's missile, drone attacks

The National Defense Hackathon 2022, scheduled in Ukraine for October 20 and 21, has been postponed due to the aggravation of the situation with Russia's missile and drone attacks.

"Due to the aggravation of the situation with missile attacks and drone attacks from Russia, we are postponing the National Defense Hackathon 2022. The safety of the participants is a priority for us, therefore, to prevent even the slightest risks," the organizers said on the National Security and Defense website on Wednesday.

It is noted that a large number of Ukrainian and foreign specialists have already registered to participate in the hackathon, and all applicants have received appropriate confirmation letters.

The date of the event will be announced later.

As reported, NATO cyber experts, specialists from friendly countries – Poland, the UK, the United States, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and other EU countries are invited to the hackathon. In two days, its participants will work on three types of tasks: technical solutions, legal and organizations aspects, and countering psychological operations (PSYOPS).

The National Defense Hackathon 2022 is organized by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Cybersecurity Coordination Center, the Center for Countering Disinformation with the support of the U.S. Civilian Research and Development Foundation in Ukraine, the U.S. State Department and NATO.

Tags: #ukraine #hackathon

MORE ABOUT

12:47 19.10.2022
Ukrainian business expectations improve significantly in Sept – study

Ukrainian business expectations improve significantly in Sept – study

09:39 19.10.2022
Ukraine develops detailed complex of electricity saving under martial law – Shmyhal

Ukraine develops detailed complex of electricity saving under martial law – Shmyhal

19:02 18.10.2022
Approximately 45 Ukrainian rescuers die, more than hundred injured since start of Russian invasion – press officer of Emergency Service

Approximately 45 Ukrainian rescuers die, more than hundred injured since start of Russian invasion – press officer of Emergency Service

18:10 18.10.2022
Kuleba submits proposal to President of Ukraine on severing diplomatic relations with Iran

Kuleba submits proposal to President of Ukraine on severing diplomatic relations with Iran

15:14 18.10.2022
Rada raises war spending of 2022 state budget by another UAH 387 bln through internal loans

Rada raises war spending of 2022 state budget by another UAH 387 bln through internal loans

15:10 18.10.2022
Ukraine to receive even more macro-financial aid from EU by year end – von der Leyen

Ukraine to receive even more macro-financial aid from EU by year end – von der Leyen

17:44 17.10.2022
3 Best Routes for Traveling in Ukraine

3 Best Routes for Traveling in Ukraine

17:18 17.10.2022
Enemy's massive attack by kamikaze drones on Mon doesn't reach its targets – Interior Minister

Enemy's massive attack by kamikaze drones on Mon doesn't reach its targets – Interior Minister

16:52 17.10.2022
EU Council okays to set up training mission for AFU

EU Council okays to set up training mission for AFU

16:24 17.10.2022
EU foreign ministers approve another military aid package worth EUR 500 mln to Ukraine

EU foreign ministers approve another military aid package worth EUR 500 mln to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Brave people of Ukraine become winner of European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize

Center Air Command reports destruction of 12 enemy air targets

Air defense shoots down several Russian missiles over Kyiv – Klitschko

EU has evidence of Russian use of Iranian drones against Ukraine – Massrali

Some 223 Shahed-136 drones shot down in 36 days – AFU

LATEST

Three people injured in enemy attack on Chernihiv – Tymoshenko

Lviv to remain partially blacked out this night – Lvivoblenergo

Brave people of Ukraine become winner of European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize

Invaders fire at Burshtyn TPP, fire breaks out - Ivano-Frankivsk administration

DTEK reports hostile 'arrivals' at two more company facilities

Center Air Command reports destruction of 12 enemy air targets

Israeli defense minister opposes sending weapons to Ukraine

Enemy hits energy facility in Vinnytsia region – military administration

Air defense shoots down several Russian missiles over Kyiv – Klitschko

Russia's exclusion from FATF to limit its ability to influence new anti-money laundering rules – McFaul-Yermak group

AD
AD
AD
AD