Facts

18:10 18.10.2022

Kuleba submits proposal to President of Ukraine on severing diplomatic relations with Iran

1 min read
Kuleba submits proposal to President of Ukraine on severing diplomatic relations with Iran

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said that he is submitting a proposal to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on severing diplomatic relations with Iran.

"Taking into account the numerous destructions inflicted by Iranian drones on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, the deaths and suffering inflicted on our people, as well as in connection with the appearance of reports about the possible continuation of Iran's arms supplies to Russia, I am submitting to the President of Ukraine a proposal to sever diplomatic relations with Iran," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

The minister stressed that "Iran's actions are meanness and lies, which we will not tolerate."

"After all, Iran has done all these actions, simultaneously telling us that it is against the war and will not support any of the sides with weapons. Tehran bears full responsibility for the destruction of relations with Ukraine," Kuleba said.

Tags: #ukraine #iran

