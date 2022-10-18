Facts

11:24 18.10.2022

Ukraine's Air Force shoots down 8 Shahed-136 drones, two Kalibr cruise missiles

Ukraine's Air Force shoots down 8 Shahed-136 drones, two Kalibr cruise missiles

In the afternoon of Monday, October 17, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 8 Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and two Kalibr cruise missiles.

"Eight Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were destroyed around 21:00 on October 17 in the zone of the Center Air Command," the Telegram channel said on Monday evening.

The Command clarified that six of these loitering ammunition were shot down by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of MANPADS. Two more Shahed-136s were shot down by anti-aircraft gunners of the Ground Forces.

"At about 15:00, during a missile attack from the Black Sea, the air defense of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down two Kalibr cruise missiles," the Air Force noted.

