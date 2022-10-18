No electricity, water supply in Zhytomyr after shelling, hospitals operate on backup power – mayor

In Zhytomyr, as a result of strikes inflicted by Russian invaders, electricity and water supply stopped, Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn said.

"The morning began with 'arrivals' in Zhytomyr. Now there is no electricity and water in the city. Hospitals are on backup power. We are working," Sukhomlyn wrote on Facebook.

He stressed that the air raid continues in the city.

Information about casualties and damage will be provided later.