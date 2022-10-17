Facts

Body of fourth deceased found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv; search and rescue operations continue – Klitschko

Rescuers found the body of the fourth victim under the rubble of a residential building in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, search and rescue operations are continuing, there may be more people under the rubble, mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko said.

"Four dead people have already been found under the rubble of a house in Shevchenkivsky district of the capital, which was hit by a Russian terrorist drone. Rescuers found and received another body - the deceased man. Search and rescue operations are continuing. There may be more people under the rubble," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Three victims have been hospitalized. Two of them are employees of the State Emergency Service.

