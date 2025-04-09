European Commissioner Kos: I think we will be able to open all negotiation clusters by late 2025

Photo: https://newsroom.consilium.europa.eu/

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos believes that there is a clear prospect of opening all negotiation clusters on Ukraine's accession to the European Union by the end of 2025.

Kos said that the screenings were almost complete and that they had a clear prospect. According to her, they would be able to open all cluster negotiations by the end of 2025.

As reported, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos hopes to open the first three clusters of Ukraine's negotiations with the EU on joining the Union in the first half of this year - during the Polish presidency, and the remaining three by December.

On March 20, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna stated that Ukraine is ready to open the negotiating clusters on joining the EU both sequentially and within the framework of a single intergovernmental conference, depending on the progress of negotiations with the Hungarian side.

The EU procedure defines 35 negotiating chapters. Under these chapters, the European Commission first conducts an official screening of the compliance of Ukraine's legislation with EU law. Some 33 of the 35 negotiating chapters are grouped into six thematic clusters, while chapters 34 "Institutions" and 35 "Other issues" will be considered separately.

The President and Prime Minister of Ukraine declare the task of completing the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU within approximately five years - by 2030.