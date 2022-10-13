Facts

12:40 13.10.2022

Britain to supply Ukraine with Amraam anti-aircraft missiles – country's defense chief

Britain to supply Ukraine with Amraam anti-aircraft missiles – country's defense chief

The UK will supply Ukraine with Amraam anti-aircraft missiles for NASAMS air defense systems, the corresponding decision has already been made by British Defense Minister Ben Wallace.

The corresponding statement was made by Wallace himself, commenting on the recent shelling by Russian invaders of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

"Russia's latest indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine warrant further support to those seeking to defend their nation. So today I have authorised the supply of Amraam anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine," The Guardian quotes Wallace.

"These weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defence alongside the US NASAMS," the minister said.

