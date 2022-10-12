Nine out of 11 Shahed-136 UAVs shot down in two days – Zaluzhny

In two days, an anti-aircraft missile battalion shot down nine out of 11 Shahed-136 UAVs, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said.

"In two days, crews of the anti-aircraft missile battalion shot down nine out of 11 Shahed-136 UAVs. This is the result of the high-quality training of our anti-aircraft gunners conducted by the Polish brothers. It was Poland that provided systems with which the Ukrainians using Soviet missiles shoot down Iranian drones launched by the Russians. These are the realities of today's war," he wrote on his Telegram channel.