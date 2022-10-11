Invaders damage diplomatic institutions of foreign states in Kyiv during shelling on Oct 10 – MFA

During the massive rocket attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine on October 10, Russian terrorists aimed, in particular, at the facilities of diplomatic institutions of foreign states in Kyiv, according to a comment by spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko, published on Tuesday.

"One of the missiles damaged the visa department of the German Embassy in Ukraine, which is located in one of the office centers in Kyiv, and the second – the building where the staff of the EU Advisory Mission works. As a result of the missile attack of the aggressor state, material damage was inflicted on foreign diplomatic institutions, the lives and health of foreign diplomats and employees were put at risk," Nikolenko said.

According to him, by such actions, the Russian Federation crossed "a new red line in its criminal acts." "Attacks on foreign diplomatic institutions are a war crime, a gross violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, according to which the premises of diplomatic institutions are inviolable," the comment says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on the international community to condemn the missile attack of the Russian Federation and to increase sanctions pressure against the Kremlin, as well as to immediately provide Ukraine with modern means of air defense and missile defense. "For its part, the Ukrainian side is ready to provide the relevant diplomatic missions with the necessary assistance to restore the damaged infrastructure, as well as to investigate the next Russian war crimes," the Foreign Ministry said.