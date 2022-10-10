Stoltenberg speaks with Duda about support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has held a conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda, discussing support for Ukraine.

Stoltenberg announced this on his Twitter page on Monday.

“Spoke with President Andrzej Duda on continued support from NATO Allies to Ukraine & thanked him for Poland's key contributions. Russia continues its unprovoked aggression against an independent sovereign nation. We will stay the course,” the Secretary General said.