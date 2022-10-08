Zaluzhny discusses with German General Zorn AFU training in line with NATO standards

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), General Valeriy Zaluzhny discussed the training of the Ukrainian army in line with NATO standards with Inspector General of the Bundeswehr Eberhard Zorn.

"I have discussed training issues with the German Chief of Defence, General Eberhard Zorn. I'm grateful for the assistance. I'm confident, that training of units in accordance with NATO standards is vital for gaining interoperability," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.