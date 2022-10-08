Facts

11:53 08.10.2022

Zaluzhny discusses with German General Zorn AFU training in line with NATO standards

1 min read
Zaluzhny discusses with German General Zorn AFU training in line with NATO standards

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), General Valeriy Zaluzhny discussed the training of the Ukrainian army in line with NATO standards with Inspector General of the Bundeswehr Eberhard Zorn.

"I have discussed training issues with the German Chief of Defence, General Eberhard Zorn. I'm grateful for the assistance. I'm confident, that training of units in accordance with NATO standards is vital for gaining interoperability," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Tags: #nato #zaluzhny

MORE ABOUT

15:06 06.10.2022
NATO must make it impossible for Russia to use nuclear weapons – Zelensky

NATO must make it impossible for Russia to use nuclear weapons – Zelensky

14:27 03.10.2022
Kuleba, Stoltenberg agree to maintain dialogue regarding Ukraine's application for NATO membership

Kuleba, Stoltenberg agree to maintain dialogue regarding Ukraine's application for NATO membership

12:29 03.10.2022
Zaluzhny talks with head of U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Milley

Zaluzhny talks with head of U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Milley

09:18 03.10.2022
Zelensky calls powerful statement by nine NATO countries in support of Ukraine's entry into Alliance

Zelensky calls powerful statement by nine NATO countries in support of Ukraine's entry into Alliance

19:36 30.09.2022
Kuleba: Ukraine's accession to NATO under new circumstances allows our partners not to repeat mistakes made since 2008

Kuleba: Ukraine's accession to NATO under new circumstances allows our partners not to repeat mistakes made since 2008

17:44 30.09.2022
Zelensky signs Ukraine's application for rapid NATO accession

Zelensky signs Ukraine's application for rapid NATO accession

17:52 29.09.2022
Zaluzhny discusses mobilization in Russia, need for weapons with Commander of US European Command, Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff

Zaluzhny discusses mobilization in Russia, need for weapons with Commander of US European Command, Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff

14:17 29.09.2022
NATO views Nord Stream damage as sabotage – statement

NATO views Nord Stream damage as sabotage – statement

20:12 21.09.2022
Zaluzhny: No statements by leadership of aggressor country will affect our readiness to fight for our freedom

Zaluzhny: No statements by leadership of aggressor country will affect our readiness to fight for our freedom

18:32 21.09.2022
Stoltenberg: NATO will do everything to make Moscow understand that it's impossible to win nuclear war, it must be prevented

Stoltenberg: NATO will do everything to make Moscow understand that it's impossible to win nuclear war, it must be prevented

AD

HOT NEWS

Enerhodar blacked out after another explosion – mayor

Democratic countries need unity, democracy, independence, responsibility, weapons – Zelensky at 2BS FORUM in Montenegro

AFU liberate village of Shevchenkove in Kherson region – regional authorities

Everything illegal must be destroyed – Podoliak about fire on Kerch Strait bridge

IMF to start discussions on Program Monitoring with Ukraine soon on way to upper credit tranche arrangement – IMF Chair

LATEST

Enerhodar blacked out after another explosion – mayor

Democratic countries need unity, democracy, independence, responsibility, weapons – Zelensky at 2BS FORUM in Montenegro

Death toll from missile attack on Zaporizhia on Oct 6 rises to 17, twelve people hospitalized – Emergency Service

AFU liberate village of Shevchenkove in Kherson region – regional authorities

Decree on recognition of Northern Territories as part of Japan reaffirms Ukraine's commitment to international law – MFA

Everything illegal must be destroyed – Podoliak about fire on Kerch Strait bridge

Death toll from missile attack on humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia on Sept 30 rises to 32 – regional authorities

Political disagreements within Kremlin picking up pace, undermining appearance of stability – ISW

IMF to start discussions on Program Monitoring with Ukraine soon on way to upper credit tranche arrangement – IMF Chair

Twenty-one civilians killed, 31 wounded in Friday as result of Russia's aggression in Ukraine – Dpty Head of President's Office

AD
AD
AD
AD