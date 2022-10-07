Facts

10:30 07.10.2022

Zelensky and USAID administrator discuss implementation of Ukraine Fast Recovery Plan, safe space development program

2 min read
Zelensky and USAID administrator discuss implementation of Ukraine Fast Recovery Plan, safe space development program

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power discussed the implementation of the Ukraine Fast Recovery Plan and the details of programs designed to develop a safe space in Ukraine, the website of the Ukrainian head of state reported.

"Today, our main goal is to prepare for winter, create decent living conditions for the population in the liberated territories, and restore critical infrastructure as soon as possible. There is a big and ambitious thing that will happen after the victory of Ukraine, but there is something that is needed now and where you can help us," Zelensky emphasized during a conversation with the USAID administrator.

The president of Ukraine presented Samantha Power with the Order of Princess Olga of the first grade, which she was awarded for her significant contribution to the development of interstate cooperation and consistent and important support of our state.

Zelensky also thanked her for the agency's allocation of $55 million to prepare Ukraine's heating infrastructure for winter amid Russian aggression, and also praised the level of economic and defense support provided by the United States to Ukraine.

"It is extremely important for us to have such an ally as the United States, which is a real leader in consolidating international support for Ukraine," the president of Ukraine said.

Tags: #usaid #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

11:45 06.10.2022
USAID Head arrives in Kyiv

USAID Head arrives in Kyiv

17:47 05.10.2022
Zelensky to participate in inaugural summit of European Political Community via video linkup

Zelensky to participate in inaugural summit of European Political Community via video linkup

10:56 05.10.2022
Ukraine to submit to UN General Assembly issue of paying reparations by Russia – Zelensky

Ukraine to submit to UN General Assembly issue of paying reparations by Russia – Zelensky

10:40 05.10.2022
Zelensky again calls for creation of Special Tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine

Zelensky again calls for creation of Special Tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine

10:10 05.10.2022
Zelensky discusses with Biden extra sanctions, situation on battlefield

Zelensky discusses with Biden extra sanctions, situation on battlefield

09:54 05.10.2022
Zelensky: Russia destroys foundations of life – economy, social sphere, culture in occupied territories

Zelensky: Russia destroys foundations of life – economy, social sphere, culture in occupied territories

09:32 05.10.2022
Zelensky calls on all countries to confirm respect for principle of inviolability of borders

Zelensky calls on all countries to confirm respect for principle of inviolability of borders

09:28 05.10.2022
Biden informs Zelensky about new $625 mln assistance package for Ukraine – White House

Biden informs Zelensky about new $625 mln assistance package for Ukraine – White House

09:17 05.10.2022
Zelensky: Ukrainian army makes fast, powerful movement in south

Zelensky: Ukrainian army makes fast, powerful movement in south

11:12 04.10.2022
Zelensky reacts to Musk's statements about Ukraine, Russia

Zelensky reacts to Musk's statements about Ukraine, Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Winners of Nobel Peace prize in 2022: Ales Bialiatski (Belarus), Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine), Memorial organization (Russia)

Invaders launch missile attack on Zaporizhia –regional administration head

At least 15 people missing after rocket attacks in Zaporizhia – City Council

Zelensky: Any decisions of current Russia’s leadership to transfer ZNPP to Russian ownership null and void

European Political Community can become Community of Peace – Zelensky

LATEST

Winners of Nobel Peace prize in 2022: Ales Bialiatski (Belarus), Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine), Memorial organization (Russia)

Russia's use of Iranian drones not to significantly affect course of war – ISW

Reznikov: We guarantee life and safety to Russian military who refuse to fight, we’ll achieve tribunal for those who give criminal orders

Invaders launch missile attack on Zaporizhia –regional administration head

At least 15 people missing after rocket attacks in Zaporizhia – City Council

Zelensky: Any decisions of current Russia’s leadership to transfer ZNPP to Russian ownership null and void

Ambassador Korniychuk called on the Israeli authorities to stop avoiding ambiguity and to provide assistance to Ukraine

European Political Community can become Community of Peace – Zelensky

Finland to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance

Zelensky introduces candidature of Oschadbank ex-head Pyshny for NBU head

AD
AD
AD
AD