Zelensky and USAID administrator discuss implementation of Ukraine Fast Recovery Plan, safe space development program

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power discussed the implementation of the Ukraine Fast Recovery Plan and the details of programs designed to develop a safe space in Ukraine, the website of the Ukrainian head of state reported.

"Today, our main goal is to prepare for winter, create decent living conditions for the population in the liberated territories, and restore critical infrastructure as soon as possible. There is a big and ambitious thing that will happen after the victory of Ukraine, but there is something that is needed now and where you can help us," Zelensky emphasized during a conversation with the USAID administrator.

The president of Ukraine presented Samantha Power with the Order of Princess Olga of the first grade, which she was awarded for her significant contribution to the development of interstate cooperation and consistent and important support of our state.

Zelensky also thanked her for the agency's allocation of $55 million to prepare Ukraine's heating infrastructure for winter amid Russian aggression, and also praised the level of economic and defense support provided by the United States to Ukraine.

"It is extremely important for us to have such an ally as the United States, which is a real leader in consolidating international support for Ukraine," the president of Ukraine said.