Facts

16:37 06.10.2022

Russia attacks Ukraine with 86 Shahed-136 drones, 60% downed – AFU General Staff

Russia attacked Ukraine by 86 Shahed-136 drones, 60% of which were downed, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksiy Hromov has said.

"In general, since the start of attacks by Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, they have used 86 units, 60% of which were downed," he told a Thursday press briefing at the Military Media Center.

"The enemy launched air strikes near the residential areas of Myroliubivka, Arkhanhelske, Sukhyi Stavok, Ternovi Vody, Davydiv Brid, and mounted missile attacks near Bereznehovate and Mykolaiv. During the period from September 30, the enemy fired 20 missiles of various types, in particular it fired 13 ballistic missiles. The enemy also used 46 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones to attack military objects, civilian infrastructure and defense positions, 24 of them were destroyed," Hromov said.

He also noted that on Thursday night the Air Force eliminated nine of twelve kamikaze drones launched by the enemy.

