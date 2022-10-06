NATO must make it impossible for Russia to use nuclear weapons – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that "NATO should make it impossible for Russia to use nuclear weapons."

"Preemptive strikes are needed so that they know what awaits them if they use nuclear weapons. Not the other way around, waiting for Russia's nuclear strikes and then saying, 'oh, you've done that, then get this,'" he said on Thursday, speaking via video link at Australia's think tank, the Lowy Institute.

NATO, Zelensky said, "should reconsider how it uses its pressure."