Facts

15:06 06.10.2022

NATO must make it impossible for Russia to use nuclear weapons – Zelensky

1 min read
NATO must make it impossible for Russia to use nuclear weapons – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that "NATO should make it impossible for Russia to use nuclear weapons."

"Preemptive strikes are needed so that they know what awaits them if they use nuclear weapons. Not the other way around, waiting for Russia's nuclear strikes and then saying, 'oh, you've done that, then get this,'" he said on Thursday, speaking via video link at Australia's think tank, the Lowy Institute.

NATO, Zelensky said, "should reconsider how it uses its pressure."

Tags: #nato #nuclear

MORE ABOUT

14:27 03.10.2022
Kuleba, Stoltenberg agree to maintain dialogue regarding Ukraine's application for NATO membership

Kuleba, Stoltenberg agree to maintain dialogue regarding Ukraine's application for NATO membership

09:18 03.10.2022
Zelensky calls powerful statement by nine NATO countries in support of Ukraine's entry into Alliance

Zelensky calls powerful statement by nine NATO countries in support of Ukraine's entry into Alliance

19:36 30.09.2022
Kuleba: Ukraine's accession to NATO under new circumstances allows our partners not to repeat mistakes made since 2008

Kuleba: Ukraine's accession to NATO under new circumstances allows our partners not to repeat mistakes made since 2008

17:44 30.09.2022
Zelensky signs Ukraine's application for rapid NATO accession

Zelensky signs Ukraine's application for rapid NATO accession

15:39 30.09.2022
West needs Russia's nuclear deterrence strategy – Kuleba

West needs Russia's nuclear deterrence strategy – Kuleba

14:17 29.09.2022
NATO views Nord Stream damage as sabotage – statement

NATO views Nord Stream damage as sabotage – statement

09:43 28.09.2022
Zelensky at UNSC: Russia bringing world to nuclear catastrophe

Zelensky at UNSC: Russia bringing world to nuclear catastrophe

18:32 21.09.2022
Stoltenberg: NATO will do everything to make Moscow understand that it's impossible to win nuclear war, it must be prevented

Stoltenberg: NATO will do everything to make Moscow understand that it's impossible to win nuclear war, it must be prevented

14:14 09.09.2022
Blinken in Brussels to inform NATO allies, partners about results of his visit to Kyiv

Blinken in Brussels to inform NATO allies, partners about results of his visit to Kyiv

16:42 01.09.2022
NATO should and could do more to support Ukraine in war against Russia - retired US Army Special Forces officer

NATO should and could do more to support Ukraine in war against Russia - retired US Army Special Forces officer

AD

HOT NEWS

UFU take control of 29 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1

Rescuers take out bodies of three victims from under the rubble of residential building in Zaporizhia

USA sends signals to Kremlin that use of even tactical nuclear weapons to lead to destructive direction against Russia – Reznikov

SAPO, NABU notify NBU governor Shevchenko that he is suspected of crime during period of his management of Ukrgasbank

Enemy launches new missile attack on Zaporizhia – local governor

LATEST

Russia attacks Ukraine with 86 Shahed-136 drones, 60% downed – AFU General Staff

UFU take control of 29 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1

Rescuers take out bodies of three victims from under the rubble of residential building in Zaporizhia

USA sends signals to Kremlin that use of even tactical nuclear weapons to lead to destructive direction against Russia – Reznikov

Drills for sappers held in Vyshgorod district, sounds of explosions can be heard

Russian invaders lose 330 soldiers, 14 tanks and 15 UAVs in Ukraine over past day

SAPO, NABU notify NBU governor Shevchenko that he is suspected of crime during period of his management of Ukrgasbank

Four people killed, three injured following shelling in Donetsk region over day

USAID Head arrives in Kyiv

Enemy launches new missile attack on Zaporizhia – local governor

AD
AD
AD
AD