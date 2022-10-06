Three settlements liberated from pseudo-referendum in Kherson region in 24 hours

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that just over the past day, the Ukrainian military liberated three settlements in Kherson region from the Russian pseudo-referendum – Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka.

"Only during the past day in Kherson region, such settlements as Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka were liberated and stabilized from the pseudo-referendum. The offensive continues," Zelensky said in a video message on Wednesday evening.

The head of state also noted the soldiers of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who managed to shoot down six Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles of invaders in a day.

"Three drones were shot down by anti-aircraft gunners of the 302nd Kharkiv anti-aircraft missile regiment, and three more were shot down by our fighter pilots from the 204th Sevastopol tactical aviation brigade. Thank you for your accuracy, guys!" he said.