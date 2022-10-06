Facts

09:37 06.10.2022

Three settlements liberated from pseudo-referendum in Kherson region in 24 hours

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that just over the past day, the Ukrainian military liberated three settlements in Kherson region from the Russian pseudo-referendum – Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka.

"Only during the past day in Kherson region, such settlements as Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka were liberated and stabilized from the pseudo-referendum. The offensive continues," Zelensky said in a video message on Wednesday evening.

The head of state also noted the soldiers of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who managed to shoot down six Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles of invaders in a day.

"Three drones were shot down by anti-aircraft gunners of the 302nd Kharkiv anti-aircraft missile regiment, and three more were shot down by our fighter pilots from the 204th Sevastopol tactical aviation brigade. Thank you for your accuracy, guys!" he said.

Tags: #kherson_region

