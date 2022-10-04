Following night missile strikes on Kharkiv, two fires break out, woman dies – Synehubov

As a result of missile strikes inflicted by the occupying Russian troops on two districts of Kharkiv, fires broke out at an enterprise and a critical infrastructure facility, there is a dead person, Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional military administration, said.

"One missile hit an enterprise in Kholodnohirsky district. A fire broke out, there were no preliminary casualties. A missile attack damaged critical infrastructure in Novobavarsky district. A fire also broke out there. Rescuers localized the consequences. Unfortunately, a 46-year-old woman died. Law enforcement officers and record the crimes of the occupiers," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.