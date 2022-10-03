Yermak meets with chief adviser to Turkish President, national security adviser to U.S. President in trilateral format

As part of his visit to Turkey, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with Chief Advisor to the President of the Republic of Turkey İbrahim Kalın and National Security Adviser to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan in a trilateral format.

According to the press service of the President's Office, the interlocutors discussed the course of the situation at the front and the coordination of measures to respond to the latest aggressive actions of the Russian Federation.

Yermak focused on the need for Ukraine to receive reliable international security guarantees before gaining NATO membership.

He recalled that the International Working Group on Security Guarantees for Ukraine, which he heads together with former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, had prepared recommendations regarding the Kyiv Security Compact, the conclusion of which should provide the Ukrainian side with effective security guarantees for this transitional period.

The head of the President's Office emphasized the importance of a tough reaction to Russia's holding of so-called "referendums" on the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories and the adoption of an illegal decision on their annexation.

"The territorial integrity of Ukraine will be restored. This is the principled position of President Volodymyr Zelensky, the entire military-political leadership of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," he said.

The parties discussed the continuation of security assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the urgent priority needs of the defense forces of Ukraine, and the importance of promptly receiving such support and increasing it.

Also, during the visit, Yermak held separate meetings with İbrahim Kalın and Jake Sullivan in bilateral formats.