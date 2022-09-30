Georgia rejects Russia's gross violation of international law, reiterates full support to Ukraine's territorial integrity
Georgia continues to support territorial integrity of Ukraine and rejects gross violation of international law by Russia, President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili has said.
"Formalizing sham referendum to support a blatant violation of international law and forceful annexation has no legitimacy, no future. We reject such gross violations of international law and reiterate our full support to Ukraine's territorial integrity," she said in Twitter on Friday.