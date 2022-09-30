Facts

19:04 30.09.2022

Georgia rejects Russia's gross violation of international law, reiterates full support to Ukraine's territorial integrity

1 min read
Georgia rejects Russia's gross violation of international law, reiterates full support to Ukraine's territorial integrity

Georgia continues to support territorial integrity of Ukraine and rejects gross violation of international law by Russia, President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili has said.

"Formalizing sham referendum to support a blatant violation of international law and forceful annexation has no legitimacy, no future. We reject such gross violations of international law and reiterate our full support to Ukraine's territorial integrity," she said in Twitter on Friday.

