Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky and Batumi ports agree to launch new ferry route

The state enterprise Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky Sea Port has signed a memorandum with Batumi International Container Terminals LLC (BICT), which operates and manages container, ferry and general terminals in the port of Batumi (Georgia), head of the state-owned enterprise Oksana Kyktenko reported on Facebook.

"The terminals of the Ukrainian and Georgian ports will be connected by a new ferry route and a road-rail ferry complex, which is being designed by the new owner of the Ukrainian port, taking into account the requirements for handling cargo of the Middle Corridor," she said.

According to Kyktenko, the purpose of the memorandum is to attract cargo traffic through the Middle Corridor by expanding cargo handling capabilities.

The head of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port noted that this is the second memorandum of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port on cooperation in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the Middle Corridor.

She recalled that the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port plans to become the largest the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route hub on the European side of the route.