Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:50 26.08.2025

Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky and Batumi ports agree to launch new ferry route

1 min read

The state enterprise Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky Sea Port has signed a memorandum with Batumi International Container Terminals LLC (BICT), which operates and manages container, ferry and general terminals in the port of Batumi (Georgia), head of the state-owned enterprise Oksana Kyktenko reported on Facebook.

"The terminals of the Ukrainian and Georgian ports will be connected by a new ferry route and a road-rail ferry complex, which is being designed by the new owner of the Ukrainian port, taking into account the requirements for handling cargo of the Middle Corridor," she said.

According to Kyktenko, the purpose of the memorandum is to attract cargo traffic through the Middle Corridor by expanding cargo handling capabilities.

The head of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port noted that this is the second memorandum of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port on cooperation in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the Middle Corridor.

She recalled that the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port plans to become the largest the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route hub on the European side of the route.

Tags: #georgia #ferry

MORE ABOUT

17:52 07.08.2025
MFA on anniversary of ‘five-day war’: Russia must withdraw its troops from Georgia's territory, revoke its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia

MFA on anniversary of ‘five-day war’: Russia must withdraw its troops from Georgia's territory, revoke its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia

20:37 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates people of Georgia on Independence Day

Zelenskyy congratulates people of Georgia on Independence Day

12:10 10.04.2025
Ukraine resumes ferry service with Georgia

Ukraine resumes ferry service with Georgia

20:46 27.12.2024
Zelenskyy thanks USA for sanctions against Ivanishvili: He doing everything to hand over Georgia to Putin's control

Zelenskyy thanks USA for sanctions against Ivanishvili: He doing everything to hand over Georgia to Putin's control

21:59 19.12.2024
Ukraine calls on Europe to put pressure on Ivanishvili's govt – Zelenskyy

Ukraine calls on Europe to put pressure on Ivanishvili's govt – Zelenskyy

14:11 14.12.2024
Georgia's electoral college elects Mikheil Kavelashvili president – media

Georgia's electoral college elects Mikheil Kavelashvili president – media

09:46 09.12.2024
Georgian Interior Ministry: Over 400 protesters detained, 150 police officers injured since Nov 28

Georgian Interior Ministry: Over 400 protesters detained, 150 police officers injured since Nov 28

12:57 05.12.2024
Georgian opposition hoping protests can evolve into general strike

Georgian opposition hoping protests can evolve into general strike

10:22 05.12.2024
Zelenskyy enforces NSDC decision on sanctions against Georgian authorities

Zelenskyy enforces NSDC decision on sanctions against Georgian authorities

20:18 04.12.2024
Ukraine preparing legal response to situation in Georgia

Ukraine preparing legal response to situation in Georgia

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's preparation for 2025/26 heating season on track at over 70%

National Bank expects IMF mission in coming weeks to discuss possible new program

Financial Stability Council opens way for govt for privatization of Sense Bank, Ukrgasbank

Rada amends 2025 state budget on financing security, defense sector

No fuel shortages or price hikes expected from Russian strikes on facilities - A-95 director

LATEST

Third of transactions in Kyiv office market related to moving from buildings damaged by military actions

Kachka discusses with leadership of NABU, SAPO implementation of Roadmap for Rule of Law Reforms

Volume of loans issued under portfolio state guarantees program in July decreases by almost 40%, number by 22%

OTP Capital launches new mutual fund OTP Maximum with public offering

Buyer demand for developer installment programs with longer terms growing in Ukraine – developers

EBA urges govt to tariff railway transportation to seaports along shortest routes

Demand for portfolio investments in residential real estate in Ukraine returning – experts

South Korean POSCO International plans to resume operation of its grain terminal in Mykolaiv region

NBU's foreign exchange interventions last week decrease by another 9.3% against backdrop of stable hryvnia

Zelenskyy proposes Canada join key energy projects in Ukraine

AD
AD