Facts

11:29 30.09.2022

One killed, five wounded in evening shelling of Dnipro by invaders from Iskanders

1 min read
One killed, five wounded in evening shelling of Dnipro by invaders from Iskanders

As a result of the night shelling of Dnipro, one person was killed and five people were injured, several high-rise buildings, a gymnasium, a shop and administrative buildings were damaged. Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region was shelled three times, said head of the Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko.

"One person was killed and five were injured. This is the situation now after the night hit of the Russian Iskanders in the peaceful Dnipro … Enemy missiles destroyed the transport company. During the fire caused by the blow, 52 buses burned down, 98 more were injured," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Reznychenko added that several high-rise buildings, a gymnasium, a shop and administrative buildings were mutilated in the city. Rescuers have been working at the arrival sites since the night and are finding out the extent of the destruction.

"There are no dead and wounded," Reznychenko summed up.

Tags: #dnipro

MORE ABOUT

10:46 29.09.2022
As result of attacks by occupiers, three people killed, incl child, and five more injured in Dnipro – Reznichenko

As result of attacks by occupiers, three people killed, incl child, and five more injured in Dnipro – Reznichenko

12:07 16.07.2022
Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down four Kh-101 missiles launched by enemy at Dnipro – Air Forces

Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down four Kh-101 missiles launched by enemy at Dnipro – Air Forces

11:08 16.07.2022
Number of victims of Russian missile attack in Dnipro reaches 16 – Reznichenko

Number of victims of Russian missile attack in Dnipro reaches 16 – Reznichenko

18:26 28.06.2022
Enemy missile hit Autodiesel service station in Dnipro, people are under rubble – mayor

Enemy missile hit Autodiesel service station in Dnipro, people are under rubble – mayor

17:27 28.06.2022
Dnipro mayor announces 'arrivals' in city

Dnipro mayor announces 'arrivals' in city

20:48 04.05.2022
Russian troops fire at Dnipro center – mayor

Russian troops fire at Dnipro center – mayor

18:03 10.04.2022
Russian invaders again attack airport in Dnipro, it fully destroyed

Russian invaders again attack airport in Dnipro, it fully destroyed

16:34 02.04.2022
Rocket hits railroad in Dnirpopetrovsk region

Rocket hits railroad in Dnirpopetrovsk region

14:35 15.03.2022
As result of missile fire at Dnipro Intl Airport, one wounded – PGO

As result of missile fire at Dnipro Intl Airport, one wounded – PGO

11:51 15.03.2022
Russian troops attack Dnipro airport at night – local authorities

Russian troops attack Dnipro airport at night – local authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

More than 59,000 occupiers killed since start of full–scale Ukraine’s invasion – AFU General Staff

Zelensky: Russia won’t receive new territory of Ukraine, but equates itself to so–called ‘DPR,’ ‘LPR’

Twenty-three killed, 28 wounded amid shelling of column of civilians at Zaporizhia exit – region’s head

Two dead, 12 wounded amid shelling in Mykolaiv – regional council

Mykolaiv mayor reports explosion near public transport stop, there are victims

LATEST

More than 59,000 occupiers killed since start of full–scale Ukraine’s invasion – AFU General Staff

Zelensky: Russia won’t receive new territory of Ukraine, but equates itself to so–called ‘DPR,’ ‘LPR’

Putin signs decrees recognizing independence of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions

Twenty-three killed, 28 wounded amid shelling of column of civilians at Zaporizhia exit – region’s head

Sanofi plans to supply 50,000 doses of flu vaccine to private market in Ukraine this epidemic season

Zelensky: We know how to react to Russia’s actions

On anniversary of Babyn Yar tragedy, Ukrainian MFA calls on world community to stop Russia, which repeats crimes of Nazis

Two dead, 12 wounded amid shelling in Mykolaiv – regional council

Ukrainian military shoot down two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Mykolaiv region

Mykolaiv mayor reports explosion near public transport stop, there are victims

AD
AD
AD
AD