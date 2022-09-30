One killed, five wounded in evening shelling of Dnipro by invaders from Iskanders

As a result of the night shelling of Dnipro, one person was killed and five people were injured, several high-rise buildings, a gymnasium, a shop and administrative buildings were damaged. Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region was shelled three times, said head of the Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko.

"One person was killed and five were injured. This is the situation now after the night hit of the Russian Iskanders in the peaceful Dnipro … Enemy missiles destroyed the transport company. During the fire caused by the blow, 52 buses burned down, 98 more were injured," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Reznychenko added that several high-rise buildings, a gymnasium, a shop and administrative buildings were mutilated in the city. Rescuers have been working at the arrival sites since the night and are finding out the extent of the destruction.

"There are no dead and wounded," Reznychenko summed up.