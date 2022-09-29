Two dead, 12 wounded amid shelling in Mykolaiv – regional council

Two people were killed and twelve wounded as a result of an enemy shelling attack on a public transport stop in Mykolaiv with cluster munitions, Head of Mykolaiv Regional Council Hanna Zamazeyeva has said.

"Cluster munitions hit the area near a public transport stop in a crowded district of the city! Exactly during rush hour… Exactly when the civilians were returning home… This is nothing else but a targeted terror attack aimed at killing the civilians! At the moment, two dead, twelve wounded," she said on the Telegram channel.