Facts

19:05 29.09.2022

Two dead, 12 wounded amid shelling in Mykolaiv – regional council

1 min read
Two dead, 12 wounded amid shelling in Mykolaiv – regional council

Two people were killed and twelve wounded as a result of an enemy shelling attack on a public transport stop in Mykolaiv with cluster munitions, Head of Mykolaiv Regional Council Hanna Zamazeyeva has said.

"Cluster munitions hit the area near a public transport stop in a crowded district of the city! Exactly during rush hour… Exactly when the civilians were returning home… This is nothing else but a targeted terror attack aimed at killing the civilians! At the moment, two dead, twelve wounded," she said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #mykolaiv #shelling

MORE ABOUT

18:30 29.09.2022
Mykolaiv mayor reports explosion near public transport stop, there are victims

Mykolaiv mayor reports explosion near public transport stop, there are victims

13:35 27.09.2022
Invaders fire at Mykolaiv twice at night from Tornado-S MLRS – Kim

Invaders fire at Mykolaiv twice at night from Tornado-S MLRS – Kim

09:12 27.09.2022
Invaders shell Mykolaiv, number of civilian objects damaged – mayor

Invaders shell Mykolaiv, number of civilian objects damaged – mayor

10:12 26.09.2022
Russian occupiers fire at Mykolaiv in the morning, hit industrial zone – mayor

Russian occupiers fire at Mykolaiv in the morning, hit industrial zone – mayor

17:25 23.09.2022
Some 35 private houses, six multi-apartment buildings damaged in night shelling attack on Mykolaiv

Some 35 private houses, six multi-apartment buildings damaged in night shelling attack on Mykolaiv

10:09 19.09.2022
Enemy shells Mykolaiv at night, no victims reported

Enemy shells Mykolaiv at night, no victims reported

09:28 14.09.2022
Invaders massively shell Mykolaiv on Wed night, info about possible victims being clarified – mayor Senkevych

Invaders massively shell Mykolaiv on Wed night, info about possible victims being clarified – mayor Senkevych

15:27 09.09.2022
Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

14:55 09.09.2022
Kharkiv shelled with MLRS, kindergarten damaged, gas station on fire

Kharkiv shelled with MLRS, kindergarten damaged, gas station on fire

11:10 08.09.2022
As result of morning shelling of Kharkiv, two killed, five wounded – Synehubov

As result of morning shelling of Kharkiv, two killed, five wounded – Synehubov

AD

HOT NEWS

Mykolaiv mayor reports explosion near public transport stop, there are victims

Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

LATEST

On anniversary of Babyn Yar tragedy, Ukrainian MFA calls on world community to stop Russia, which repeats crimes of Nazis

Ukrainian military shoot down two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Mykolaiv region

Zaluzhny discusses mobilization in Russia, need for weapons with Commander of US European Command, Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff

Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

Estonia to discontinue use of Russian gas before end of this year or by Jan 1

Finland closing border for Russian tourists on Friday

AD
AD
AD
AD