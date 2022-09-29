Facts

14:04 29.09.2022

Zelensky to take part in first summit of European Political Community via video link

4 min read
Zelensky to take part in first summit of European Political Community via video link

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the first summit of the European Political Community (EPC), which will be held on October 6 in Prague. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will represent Ukraine at the summit.

"As of today, Zelensky's participation is expected via video link, which we understand very well. Physically, Prime Minister Shmyhal will be there," a high-ranking European official told reporters announcing the upcoming event.

According to him, 44 leaders are expected to attend the summit, which will start at 13.00 and will last until late in the evening. "A total of 44 guests have been invited – we have received a positive response from all of them, although some of them have not yet given a final answer. The summit will start with a plenary meeting from 13.00 to 14.00 with several speeches – the Czech Prime Minister will speak, there will be a connection with Zelensky, and we plan to provide more time [for speeches] for non-EU countries. Who exactly will speak is still being discussed," the interlocutor of the journalists said.

Further roundtable talks are planned. "This is the concept that was used at the summit with the African Union. The idea is to bring together several leaders – 10-12 – to discuss specific issues. We expect four roundtable talks and twice – with similar questions – we will have two roundtable talks on peace, security and stability in Europe, each of them will have 10 leaders and the second issue is energy and climate change. We also expect the issue of migration. Then there will be time for bilateral negotiations before the working dinner, which is scheduled from 19.30 to 21.30," he continued.

The senior EU official noted that the purpose of the summit is to promote unity and solidarity "in this geographical arena." "Of course, we know that there are different positions, sometimes even conflicting ones, but it is important that people talk to each other. The purpose of the summit is to create a political platform for dialogue. The global goal is to promote stability, security and prosperity across the continent," he said.

No written declaration is expected at the end of the meeting, but it is expected that "there will be joint messages from the meeting itself, in a spirit of unity, to promote political dialogue on issues of common interest." "We want to achieve increased mutual understanding, progress on joint approaches and work towards the next Summit of the Joint Interest Initiative. We expect the leaders to put forward their ideas, projects and proposals to enhance cooperation in various areas, whether it is migration, security, economics or energy. So there will be no written statement, but there will be a joint message, including support for Ukraine... There will be a joint photo of the EPC – 44 leaders in one photo, which in these conditions will also send a message," the official explained.

At the same time, the interlocutor of the journalists stated that the EPC is "new, and therefore many questions remain." "Leaders should discuss this together, this is an intergovernmental process, not an 'EU plus' format, where we help create this platform… Whether there will be subsequent meetings – this issue will be discussed by the leaders, but there is an understanding of what will happen. The question is where and when. On the part of the EU, there is an understanding that this should be in a country that is not a member of the EU. When it comes to how often to hold such meetings, some say – once every six months, others – once a year. We have to hold two-three meetings to see if it works," he detailed.

The leaders of all EU member states and the leaders of Ukraine, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Iceland, Kosovo, the Republic of Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the President of the European Council, and President of the European Commission are invited to the European Political Community summit. The EPC does not replace existing organisations, structures or processes in terms of EU integration and does not aim to create new ones at this stage.

Tags: #eu #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

10:36 29.09.2022
Borrell: EU strongly condemns sham 'referenda' which results cannot have legal consequences

Borrell: EU strongly condemns sham 'referenda' which results cannot have legal consequences

09:38 29.09.2022
Zelensky in address to Athens Democracy Forum: Greater unity we have, more tangible Russia's defeat is

Zelensky in address to Athens Democracy Forum: Greater unity we have, more tangible Russia's defeat is

09:21 29.09.2022
Zelensky: Canada could lead global demining efforts in Ukraine

Zelensky: Canada could lead global demining efforts in Ukraine

19:10 28.09.2022
Military, financial support for Ukraine should be strengthened in response to Russia's sham referenda – Zelensky after talks with Truss

Military, financial support for Ukraine should be strengthened in response to Russia's sham referenda – Zelensky after talks with Truss

18:56 28.09.2022
Ukraine receives EUR500 mln from EU to reduce vulnerability, improve Ukraine's food security – Varhelyi

Ukraine receives EUR500 mln from EU to reduce vulnerability, improve Ukraine's food security – Varhelyi

18:08 28.09.2022
European Commission announces proposals for 8th package of sanctions against Russia

European Commission announces proposals for 8th package of sanctions against Russia

15:19 28.09.2022
Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss situation at ZNPP, Russian sham referenda

Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss situation at ZNPP, Russian sham referenda

13:07 28.09.2022
War will end only after complete de-occupation of entire Ukraine’s territory – Zelensky

War will end only after complete de-occupation of entire Ukraine’s territory – Zelensky

09:43 28.09.2022
Zelensky at UNSC: Russia bringing world to nuclear catastrophe

Zelensky at UNSC: Russia bringing world to nuclear catastrophe

18:43 27.09.2022
Zelensky to French FM: We expect clear reaction in 8th package of sanctions to Russia's sham referenda in occupied territories of Ukraine

Zelensky to French FM: We expect clear reaction in 8th package of sanctions to Russia's sham referenda in occupied territories of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

LATEST

Zaluzhny discusses mobilization in Russia, need for weapons with Commander of US European Command, Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff

Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

Estonia to discontinue use of Russian gas before end of this year or by Jan 1

Finland closing border for Russian tourists on Friday

Belarus prepares to receive 20,000 mobilized Russian soldiers – intelligence

NATO views Nord Stream damage as sabotage – statement

AD
AD
AD
AD