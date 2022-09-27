French National Gendarmerie experts to work in Kharkiv region

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin has noted the importance of the participation of French experts in the documenting of war crimes committed by the Russian forces in the territories of Kharkiv region, which have been liberated by the Ukrainian defense forces in early September.

He welcomed Foreign Minister of France Catherine Colonna and the expert mission from the French National Gendarmerie in Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"We highly appreciate the assistance of French experts, who arrived in Ukraine as soon as possible in order to document war crimes in Kharkiv region. This assistance is very necessary for the proper registration, preservation of evidence and further bringing to justice of everyone who committed them," Kostin said.

The PGO said that the group of French criminologists, ballistics, genetics and forensic experts was heading for Kharkiv region for joint work with their Ukrainian colleagues there.

"Catherine Colonna assured that she fully shares the position of the President of France and believes that peace is impossible without fair justice and punishment for the committed crimes. The minister emphasized that the French experts are ready to continue cooperation in order to bring the joint work on the investigation into criminal cases to the end," the PGO said.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed possible delivery of another French mobile DNA-analysis laboratory to Ukraine. The laboratory, which has already been provided to Ukraine by France, is being successfully used by Ukrainian specialists for recording the war crimes in the de-occupied territories of Kharkiv region.

The parties also discussed a possibility of creating a special international tribunal, the PGO said.

"The crimes of aggression must not be left unpunished. Bringing the Russian top leadership to justice will help to prevent similar crimes in the future. This is my own position, as well as the position of the Ukrainian government and all Ukrainian people," the prosecutor general said.