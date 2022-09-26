U.S. to provide Ukraine with additional $457.5 million in civilian security assistance – Blinken
The United States will provide Ukraine with an additional $457.5 million in civilian security assistance, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.
"The United States will provide an additional $457.5 million in civilian security assistance to save lives and bolster the capacity of our Ukrainian law enforcement and criminal justice partners. We share their commitment to a democratic, independent, and sovereign Ukraine," he said on Twitter on Monday.